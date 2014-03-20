Hitachi Javelin train
Hitachi rail business moves to UK from Japan

Japanese electronics firm Hitachi says it will move its global rail business from Japan to the United Kingdom.

Last July, Hitachi won a £1.2bn deal to make the next generation of inter-city trains in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, where it is building a factory.

John Moylan reports.

