The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been explaining the reasons behind a fall in the UK's inflation rate to 1.7% in February, down from 1.9% in January.

Richard Campbell from the ONS told BBC News the biggest driver was the price of petrol and diesel: "Prices at the pump have fallen by 0.8p per litre on the month... There's also been downward pressures from clothing and footwear, where recoveries from the January sales have been smaller than a year ago."

He also highlighted energy bills, where he said there had been, "some price increases but also some price reductions".

However, he continued, "Prices are still going up, they're are still going up by more than earnings... so there's still a lot of pressure on households out there."