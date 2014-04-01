The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is to promote competition and shake up underperforming markets, its chief executive Alex Chisholm has said.

Speaking to the Today programme's Simon Jack, Mr Chisholm explained that the CMA, taking over from the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) and Competition Commission (CC) on Tuesday, will look to instil "more transparency" in the UK energy market as part of its upcoming investigation into the industry.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 1 April.