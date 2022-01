Levels of productivity in the UK economy increased slightly in the last three months of 2013, new figures show.

Output per worker was 1.3% greater than in the same period of the previous year, and output per hour worked was 0.7% per cent higher.

But productivity still has not recovered to levels before the recession, prompting questions about the quality of the recovery.

