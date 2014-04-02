Families and lawmakers demand answers from GM's Mary Barra
The chief executive of General Motors Mary Barra faced harsh questioning from US lawmakers, who demanded to know why GM had waited nearly ten years to issue a recall on cars with faulty ignition switches.
Lawmakers said it would have cost GM just $2 to replace the switch.
Ms Barra has apologised for the switch fault, which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths in road crashes.
But family members protesting outside the hearing demanded more than an apology: they said they wanted accountability, and GM to pay.
Michelle Fleury reports.