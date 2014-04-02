The chief executive of General Motors Mary Barra faced harsh questioning from US lawmakers, who demanded to know why GM had waited nearly ten years to issue a recall on cars with faulty ignition switches.

Lawmakers said it would have cost GM just $2 to replace the switch.

Ms Barra has apologised for the switch fault, which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths in road crashes.

But family members protesting outside the hearing demanded more than an apology: they said they wanted accountability, and GM to pay.

Michelle Fleury reports.