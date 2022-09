Vodafone's decision to open 150 new shops by 2014 is designed to meet calls from customers for the firm to have a greater "physical presence" on the high street, its UK chief executive Jeroen Hoencamp has said.

Mr Hoencamp told the Today programme that this will create 1,400 jobs in total, from regional managers to sales assistants.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 3 April.