GDP growth: Britain is coming back, says Osborne
The UK economy grew by 0.8% in the first quarter of 2014, according to the latest figures.
It marks the fifth consecutive period of GDP growth - the longest positive run since the financial crisis.
Gross domestic product is a measure of a country's economic activity, including all the goods and services produced in a given period.
Reacting to the figures, the Chancellor George Osborne told the BBC's Hugh Pym: "Britain is coming back, but we can't take that for granted".
29 Apr 2014
