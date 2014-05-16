Media player
Battling Brazil's income inequality
Brazil has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world.
The past decade has seen strong economic growth and that has played a big role in narrowing the gap between rich and poor. But with economic growth now slowing, frustration is building.
Katy Watson reports from Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.
16 May 2014
