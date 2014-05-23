Fast food workers and activists demonstrate outside the McDonald's corporate campus in Oak Brook, Illinois
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Global protest as fast food workers call for 'living wage'

US fast food workers have joined colleagues in countries including Indonesia, France, and Brazil to stage a global walk-out in protest at wages and working conditions.

McDonald's workers are demanding a "liveable" wage of $15 (£9) per hour in the US. Currently, McDonald's employees make $8 per hour.

Jim Reed reports for BBC Newsnight.

  • 23 May 2014
Go to next video: Fast food workers in pay protest