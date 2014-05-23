Media player
Global protest as fast food workers call for 'living wage'
US fast food workers have joined colleagues in countries including Indonesia, France, and Brazil to stage a global walk-out in protest at wages and working conditions.
McDonald's workers are demanding a "liveable" wage of $15 (£9) per hour in the US. Currently, McDonald's employees make $8 per hour.
Jim Reed reports for BBC Newsnight.
23 May 2014
