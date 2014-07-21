Crocodile Dundee
Akubra hats: Keeping it in the family

For more than a century one family has been making Australia's most famous range of hats.

Since the business was founded, Akubra has been run by the same family and is now in its fifth generation.

But there are lots of things to consider when thinking about who's next in line.

Katie Beck caught up with the family to find out more.

