Tanya Burr making a video blog
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tanya Burr's make up tips lead the way in video blog revolution

Members of the "millennial generation" are finding ways to earn a living from skills they learned not at school, but on social media.

In theory, anyone can video blog, or vlog, as long as they have a camera, an internet connection and something to say.

But for the UK's top vloggers it has become a career where they can earn thousands of pounds through advertising.

Philip Hampsheir reports.

  • 31 Jul 2014
Go to next video: Making money out of social media