Since the 1950s, chemical fertilisers and pesticides have been widely used across India to improve crop yields and grow more fruit and vegetables.

This trend has been credited with helping to feed a growing population and reduce food imports. Most farming today still uses these methods, but things may be slowly changing.

While there's limited evidence of the health benefits of organic food, more and more people are choosing to buy it if they can.

Today there are thousands of farms across India certified as organic and the BBC has visited one of them in the state of Karnataka.

