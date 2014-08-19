Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gender pay gap to do with 'culture'
Women bosses are still earning only three-quarters as much as their male colleagues, according to a new survey.
The National Management Salary Survey found that a substantial gender pay gap still exists for managers across all ages.
Ann Francke from the Chartered Management Institute told the BBC's Justin Rowlatt that "we need to change the culture and make it much more inclusive."
She added that there is a lot of "unconscious sexism" in the workplace and it will take a conscious effort for organisations to change this.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 19 August.
-
19 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window