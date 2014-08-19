Gender pay gap to do with 'culture'

Video

Women bosses are still earning only three-quarters as much as their male colleagues, according to a new survey.

The National Management Salary Survey found that a substantial gender pay gap still exists for managers across all ages.

Ann Francke from the Chartered Management Institute told the BBC's Justin Rowlatt that "we need to change the culture and make it much more inclusive."

She added that there is a lot of "unconscious sexism" in the workplace and it will take a conscious effort for organisations to change this.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 19 August.