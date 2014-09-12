Media player
Why Mauritius is good for foreign investors
They may just be a few tiny specs in the middle of the Indian Ocean, but the small island nation of Mauritius has made a big name for itself in offshore financial services.
Traditionally seen as a route for investment into India, more recently Mauritius has been selling itself as a gateway to mainland Africa.
Some complain its low tax status is diverting much needed revenue away from governments in Africa, while others argue that Mauritius provides a secure and stable platform that enables more investment to take place.
Nkem Ifejika reports from the capital Port Louis, for Africa Business Report.
12 Sep 2014
