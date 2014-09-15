Retailer Phones 4U has gone into administration putting 5,596 jobs at risk.

The chain, which is owned by private equity firm BC Partners, said its 550 stores would remain closed while administrators try to find a buyer.

Phones 4U blamed the move on mobile network EE's decision not to renew its contract, which followed a similar move from Vodafone earlier in September.

Company founder, John Caudwell, who later sold the business, believes the mobile networks are partly responsible for its collapse.

Rory Cellan-Jones reports.