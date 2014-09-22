Media player
Tesco's chief executive Dave Lewis: Full interview
Tesco has suspended four executives, including its UK managing director, after the supermarket overstated its half-year profit guidance by £250m.
The amount equates to almost a quarter of its expected profit for the period.
Speaking to the BBC's Simon Jack, Chief Executive Dave Lewis said the company had launched a "full and frank investigation" headed by Deloitte, and said it is now working to establish the impact of the issue on its full-year results.
22 Sep 2014
