World's fastest ambulance revealed
The world's fastest ambulance has been revealed at the Gitex technology show in Dubai.
The vehicle is capable of rushing to the scene of an incident at speeds of up to 300km/h (185mph).
Mark Lobel got a close-up look at the car with one of its drivers.
17 Oct 2014
