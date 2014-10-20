Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
House mover: 'How can we rely on such a vulnerable system?'
House movers have faced delays after the Bank of England stopped an automated system that transfers billions of pounds between banks for much of the day.
Aidan Myles from Chorlton in Manchester was due to move house on Monday but the technical fault that affected the CHAPS electronic payment system meant his buyer was unable to transfer the money on time.
The fault was fixed by mid afternoon - but the fix came too late for some house movers like Aidan.
-
20 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-29695909/house-mover-how-can-we-rely-on-such-a-vulnerable-systemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window