Ed Balls
Britain's export performance 'doing worse', says Balls

Shadow chancellor Ed Balls has said that Britain's export performance "has been doing worse than our European comparative countries, not better."

He said Chancellor George Osborne "can't blame the eurozone for the fact that... people will be worse off at the end of the parliament then at the beginning,"

UK economic growth slowed to 0.7% in the third quarter of the year.

  • 24 Oct 2014
