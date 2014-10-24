Media player
GDP rises by 0.7% in third quarter: Where does this leave UK?
The UK has notched up its seventh successive quarter of growth, but Chancellor George Osborne has warned the country faces a "critical moment" amid a darkening picture for the global economy.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - a slowdown from 0.9% in the previous period.
Robert Peston reports.
24 Oct 2014
