UK Economy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GDP rises by 0.7% in third quarter: Where does this leave UK?

The UK has notched up its seventh successive quarter of growth, but Chancellor George Osborne has warned the country faces a "critical moment" amid a darkening picture for the global economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - a slowdown from 0.9% in the previous period.

Robert Peston reports.

  • 24 Oct 2014
Go to next video: George Osborne on GDP growth