Kosmos Energy chartered oil rig
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Morocco's offshore oil dispute

In the coming months US oil company Kosmos Energy will begin drilling off the coast of Western Sahara - a disputed territory claimed by both the government of Morocco and indigenous Saharawis seeking self-determination.

Saharawi protest groups have written an open letter to Kosmos saying the act of drilling would be illegal - a view Kosmos rejects.

Howard Johnson reports for Middle East Business Report.

  • 31 Oct 2014