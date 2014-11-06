Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why has the price of oil been so volatile?
The BBC looks at why the price of oil has been so volatile recently.
Music courtesy of Adam Ben Ezra
-
06 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window