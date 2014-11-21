There may be a property and infrastructure boom in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, but more than 70% of Ethiopians still live in rural areas - farming grain and livestock.

The government, with the help of international donors, is trying improve the country's farming sector, to boost production and put more farms onto a commercial footing - but there is still some way to go.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele reports from the Ethiopian town of Wonji, just south Addis Ababa, for Africa Business Report.