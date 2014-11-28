Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Friday - in 60 seconds
Retailers are forecasting record online sales as part of pre-Christmas discounting.
Black Friday - originally a big sales day in the US - is now being adopted by more and more shops in the UK.
But why is it called 'Black Friday'? The BBC explains.
Stills courtesy of Thinkstock. Archive footage courtesy of Pathé.
-
28 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window