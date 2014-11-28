Calendar shows Friday 28 November
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Black Friday - in 60 seconds

Retailers are forecasting record online sales as part of pre-Christmas discounting.

Black Friday - originally a big sales day in the US - is now being adopted by more and more shops in the UK.

But why is it called 'Black Friday'? The BBC explains.

Stills courtesy of Thinkstock. Archive footage courtesy of Pathé.

  • 28 Nov 2014
Go to next video: US Walmart Black Friday crowd fight