Troubled borrowers 'should pay no interest or charges'
Borrowers in trouble should be protected from paying interest and loan charges if they tell their lender they are having problems, a leading debt charity has said.
StepChange is calling for a year's breathing space to stop people in England and Wales getting caught in a spiral of debt.
Simon Gompertz reports.
10 Dec 2014
