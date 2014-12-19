Being locked in a cellar and set a series of challenges may not be everybody's idea of fun, but so-called exit games have taken Budapest by storm.

Teams are given one hour to complete a number of puzzles and escape from a network of rooms.

The idea builds on a concept popular on the internet and is reminiscent of TV show The Crystal Maze.

Over the past couple of years the number of these games has mushroomed - it is estimated there are now around 60 different such games in the Hungarian capital.

Zoltan Kovacs, the man behind one of the city's most popular exit game companies, Trap, showed BBC News around one of his creations.

Produced by Lucy Hooker