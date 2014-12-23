Close up of UK currency with pile of pound coins in centre
UK GDP: Economic growth revised down

New figures show that the UK's economy grew more slowly over the past year than previously thought.

It had been thought that GDP, which measures all the UK's goods and services produced, rose by 3% for the third quarter of this year but revised figures from the Office for National Statistics show that it only increased by 2.6%.

Robert Peston reports.

