UK suffering from science skills gap, engineering body warns
From designing vacuum cleaners to building offshore energy plants, Britain needs to train at least 75,000 new engineers every year, according to the Royal Academy of Engineering.
The BBC's Steph McGovern is looking at the skills shortages facing employers in Britain. She has been finding out how to get more children interested in becoming scientists and engineers.
30 Dec 2014
