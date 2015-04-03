Sedated spider
Crowdfunding provides boost for biotechnology industry

Biotechnology is one of Europe's fastest-growing business sectors with hundreds of hopeful start-ups trying to find cures for a host of illnesses.

Many businesses in the industry are turning to crowdfunding in order to find investment.

Jeremy Howell reports.

