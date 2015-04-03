Media player
Crowdfunding provides boost for biotechnology industry
Biotechnology is one of Europe's fastest-growing business sectors with hundreds of hopeful start-ups trying to find cures for a host of illnesses.
Many businesses in the industry are turning to crowdfunding in order to find investment.
Jeremy Howell reports.
03 Apr 2015
