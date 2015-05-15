Chinese tourists
Can India tempt more Chinese tourists?

In the last ten years there has been a surge in Chinese tourism around the world.

But that influx is not being felt in India. Only about 3% of India's seven million foreign visitors in 2014 were from China.

So is it possible for India to reverse this trend?

Pratiksha Ghildial reports from Delhi for India Business Report.

  • 15 May 2015
