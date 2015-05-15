India's 'home grown' Chinese cuisine
India's curries and samosas are famous around the world but for many Indians, Chinese food is their meal of choice and the country has developed a unique Indian-Chinese cuisine.
But all of the big Chinese restaurant chains - and most of the smaller independent outlets - are run by Indian entrepreneurs.
So why have Chinese business people struggled to make their mark in India's food sector?
The BBC's Divya Arya starts her report for India Business Report in Mumbai.