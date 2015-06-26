Media player
Zambia's disgruntled construction sector
Zambia is experiencing something of a boom in the construction sector. Everywhere you go, new roads, schools, shopping malls or hospitals are being built.
But local contractors are up in arms. They say foreign construction workers, especially the Chinese, receive preferential treatment at their expense and that the government is doing nothing to help them.
From the Zambian capital, Lusaka, the BBC's Kennedy Gondwe reports for Africa Business Report.
26 Jun 2015
