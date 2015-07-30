Video

Rachael Taylor, a student at The Barlett School of Architecture, tells the story of her community greenhouse, made out of recovered sash windows.

It is built in the midst of a building site behind Kings Cross station in London.

The King's Cross Central Limited Partnership, which is redeveloping the 67 acre site, worked with the charity Global Generation to free up some of the site for projects like this, before it is needed for construction in three years' time. The area is known as The Skip Garden.

Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw