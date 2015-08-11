Google office with graphic of letter 'g' overlaid on it
Video

Alphabet Inc: An A to Z of its enterprises

Google has unveiled a surprise restructuring, creating a new parent company called Alphabet Inc.

The move splits traditional activities from those focused on newer ventures.

So what does Alphabet Inc do? Here's an A to Z of its enterprises.

  • 11 Aug 2015
