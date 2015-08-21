Official figures in India suggest there are more than four million domestic workers in the country, but the real figure is almost certainly much much higher.

It is a largely unorganised industry, hiring is done informally usually by word of mouth, and workers rarely get benefits like insurance, paid leave or pensions.

Now the government has plans to shake up the sector - and force employers to recruit through agencies. So what difference will that make? The BBC's Yogita Limaye takes a look for India Business Report.