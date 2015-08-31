Tim Fung and Jonathan Lui, founders of Airtasker
Creating the ultimate freelancer network

Tim Fung is one of the generation of tech entrepreneurs in Australia who has managed to get backing for his start-up from Chinese investors. He's the co-founder of Airtasker which lets people outsource all the small stuff in life they don't really have time to do or want to do.

