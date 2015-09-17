Shell boss says North Sea 'challenging'

Royal Dutch Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden has told the BBC a recovery in the price of oil is hard to foresee and the North Sea is a 'challenging' place to do business.

Speaking to the BBC's Business Editor Kamal Ahmed, he said "The only thing we can say with certainty is that there will be volatility in the market."

Mr van Beuren also called for better co-ordination between players in the oil industry in order to minimise disruption caused by falling oil prices.