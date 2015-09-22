Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Osborne: 'China must be our number two export market'
Chancellor George Osborne has said he wants China to become the UK's second biggest export market after the European Union within the next 10 years.
Mr Osborne was in Shanghai, where he also announced plans to establish a direct connection between the Shanghai and London Stock Exchanges.
The BBC's Robert Peston reports.
-
22 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-34327239/george-osborne-china-must-be-our-number-two-export-marketRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window