George Osborne at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China
George Osborne: 'China must be our number two export market'

Chancellor George Osborne has said he wants China to become the UK's second biggest export market after the European Union within the next 10 years.

Mr Osborne was in Shanghai, where he also announced plans to establish a direct connection between the Shanghai and London Stock Exchanges.

The BBC's Robert Peston reports.

  • 22 Sep 2015
