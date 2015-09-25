The opening up of Tanzania's economy over the past decade has enabled the country to move up the rankings and become the fourth largest producer of gold on the continent.

The country is also set to exploit uranium and coal.

However, the mining industry has suffered a few setbacks caused by heavy taxation, contracts not being honoured even anxieties about the role of the state. And because of that, the country is struggling to take full advantage of its most unique natural resource - Tanzanite.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele travelled to Arusha in the north to find out more for Africa Business Report.