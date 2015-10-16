Media player
Tanzania's gold rush creates inequalities
Tanzania is regarded as the new frontier for pioneering gold miners, moving up the rankings to become the third-largest producer of gold in Africa.
Investors are taking advantage of a new regulatory environment that has opened the country for business.
But as corporations reap huge profits, millions of ordinary Tanzanians - most of whom are farmers - seem to be losing out.
The BBC's Lerato Mbele reports for Africa Business Report.
16 Oct 2015
