West Africa is fast becoming the heartbeat of culture and fashion on the continent.

The average person is aware of Woodin, Vlisco and GTP - some of the brands associated with the bold and colourful fabrics known as African prints - but not everything is as it seems. Fake materials are flooding the market, damaging local creativity and profits.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele travelled to Ghana's largest textile factory to find out more for Africa Business Report.