India embraces Africa's leaders at summit in New Delhi
In an attempt to improve ties and increase trade with countries across Africa, India has rolled out the red carpet to about 50 African leaders in New Delhi.
When it comes to foreign investment in Africa, China has dominated - but could the slowdown in Chinese growth be a chance for India to claw back some ground?
The BBC's Shilpa Kannan reports from the India-Africa summit for Africa Business Report and India Business Report.
30 Oct 2015
