Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Smells like good business
In many ways, Singapore is an excellent place to set up a business, but it can also present challenges, especially for niche players.
Johari Kazura owns a perfumery, blending custom-made scents.
He grew up in a family business, but soon set up in competition to his father.
He says the business is growing, but that it's been a tough road.
-
06 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window