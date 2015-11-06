Architect Issa Diabate
The architects planning to reshape urban Africa

In Ivory Coast, years of urban decay and civil war have left some parts of the capital Abidjan in a bad state.

Rapid population growth and a lack of organised urban planning over the past few decades have also caused significant problems.

But Issa Diabate, co-founder of Koffi & Diabate Architects tells Africa Business Report how he is determined to improve the city through design.

