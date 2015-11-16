Lorrana Scarpioni, 25, Brazil

Video

Lorrana Scarpioni is the founder of Bliive, a sharing economy website which allows people to swap expertise rather than doing jobs for money.

After a successful launch in Brazil, she is now expanding into Europe.

Her tip for anyone wanting to launch their own business: "Deciding to see yourself through your dreams rather than your limitations is the first step.

"Seeing more than the possibility of a beautiful body, a special way of dressing, a good marriage or the high status of a job is to have courage. Courage is to bring your crazy dreams to life."

"Faith! Believing that you can. Acting like who can, deciding that you can, persisting as who can. Until the moment where you do discover that you were right, you can do something extraordinary."

