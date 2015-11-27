Amazon warehouse
Black Friday's travels around the world

The Friday after Thanksgiving in the US is Black Friday. It marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

The four-day Thanksgiving weekend generates roughly $50bn in revenues each year.

But those sales have been falling for the past two years. So most major retailers now open early and offer big promotions.

It's a trend that's going global - just look at the scenes of brawling in the UK. The BBC sought to find out what happens in other corners of the globe.

