Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Friday's travels around the world
The Friday after Thanksgiving in the US is Black Friday. It marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.
The four-day Thanksgiving weekend generates roughly $50bn in revenues each year.
But those sales have been falling for the past two years. So most major retailers now open early and offer big promotions.
It's a trend that's going global - just look at the scenes of brawling in the UK. The BBC sought to find out what happens in other corners of the globe.
-
27 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window