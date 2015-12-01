Stress test results 'encouraging'
Stress test results 'encouraging' says Bank of England

The BBC's Kamal Ahmed has been interviewing Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority.

Mr Bailey said that the results of the bank stress tests had been "encouraging" and also discussed the likelihood of further regulation for the buy-to-let sector.

  • 01 Dec 2015