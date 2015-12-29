Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CEO Secrets: Kobo boss on spotting "unconscious bias"
Michael Tamblyn, chief executive of the E-book company Kobo, offers the business advice he wishes he had been given when he started out, as part of the BBC News series, CEO Secrets.
You can read more about the #CEOSecrets series here.
Follow video journalist Dougal Shaw on Twitter
-
29 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window