Kenya is famed for its world class runners who regularly take home top medals, prize money and sponsorship deals from international marathons and the Olympics.

Many bring them back to Iten, a small town perched nearly 8,000ft (2,438m) above sea level in western Kenya.

A whole running industry has been born in the region, drawing in foreign tourists, Olympic squads and thousands of young Kenyans for training. Shoeless boys have been turned into rich superstars, chased by sportswear sponsors for deals.

But corruption and doping scandals at the top of Kenya's athletics industry has threatened to spoil the deal for all, who are demanding that the dirty business of running is cleaned up.

Hannah McNeish reports for Africa Business Report.