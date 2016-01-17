Could your home be their office?

Video

A crop of companies is sprouting up around the world that wants to adapt the Airbnb model to the needs of people looking for a temporary place to work.

But would you rent out your home to strangers during the day?

The BBC's Dougal Shaw tried out the services of the latest one to open in London, Spacehop, and visited one of its competitors, Vrumi.

Read more about this new development in the "sharing economy" here.

And click here for more Technology of Business features.